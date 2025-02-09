Addl Collector inspects nursery, checks plants grown for Vanamahotsavam programme

Nirmal : District Local Bodies Additional Collector Faizan Ahmed ordered the officials to grow plants in nurseries by the start of the Vanamahotsavam programme.

On Saturday, they visited New Lolam village in Dilawarpur mandal and visited the nursery in the village and inspected the plants grown in the nursery.

On this occasion, he gave instructions to the Gram Pan-chayat secretary on the Employment Guarantee Field Assistants.

He asked him to make the plants available by the Vanamahotsava programme. Later, he visited the Anganwadi centere in the village and appreciated the quality of the food items provided to the children in the Anganwadi entre.

He appreciated the the Anganwadi teacher for arranging toys, paintings and other facilities at the An-ganwadi centre in an attractive manner for the children.

Nirmal CDPO Nagamani, Panchayat secretary Shravan, Employment Guarantee Field Assistants Mahesh, Anganwadi teacher, other officials, staff and others were present.