Addl Collector inspects paddy procurement centres

Addl Collector inspects paddy procurement centres
Additional Collector Kiran Kumar inspected paddy procurement centres set up by cooperative societies in various villages, including Bada Bhingal, Chengal, Babapur, and Pallikonda on Tuesday.

Nizamabad: Additional Collector Kiran Kumar inspected paddy procurement centres set up by cooperative societies in various villages, including Bada Bhingal, Chengal, Babapur, and Pallikonda on Tuesday.

He inquired about the storage of paddy collected from farmers and reviewed the facilities available at the centres for the convenience of farmers. He interacted with farmers bringing paddy to the centres and asked if they faced any issues. He suggested that tarpaulins be made available at the centres and all necessary basic amenities be provided to avoid any inconvenience.

Kiran Kumar emphasised the importance of coordination among all departmental officials to ensure the smooth completion of the paddy procurement process. He instructed that paddy brought by farmers should be weighed immediately, loaded onto trucks, and sent to designated rice mills. He also stressed the need for continuous supervision to ensure prompt unloading of paddy at the mills. The Additional Collector was accompanied by DRDO Saya Goud and other officials.

