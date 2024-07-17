Addl Collector stresses on cleanliness to check spread of diseases

Mulugu: Additional Collector, Local Bodies, P Sreeja said that if the environment is kept clean, the spread of seasonal diseases can be prevented and sanitation management should be undertaken with utmost priority.

On Tuesday, Sreeja reviewed sanitation with the concerned officials. Speaking on the occasion she said that special attention should be paid to sanitation management. She ordered that the roads should be completely cleaned every day, drainages should be cleaned, water should not be stored on the roads and plastic should not be seen on the roads.

She said that ward officials and sanitation supervisors should visit the field every morning to monitor sanitation.

She cautioned that if there is laxity in sanitation management, there is a possibility of spreading more seasonal diseases.

He said that the sanitation work in the district is not going on as expected and water is stored on the road in many places. She suggested that fogging should be done regularly in the villages, steps should be taken to prevent water from accumulating after rains, and oil balls should be applied to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

APD Venkatanarayana, MPDO, MP Olu, Panchayat secretaries, technical assistants and others participated in this programme.