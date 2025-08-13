Adi Srinivas seeks funds for devpt works in Vemulawada

Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum seeking allocation of funds for several development works in his constituency. The Chief Minister responded immediately and directed the concerned officials to release the required funds.

Srinivas said that Rs 10 crore had already been sanctioned for the construction of the right and left canals of the Kalikota Sooramma reservoir in Kathalapur, Medipalli and Bheemaram mandals, which is prone to flooding. “If additional funds are released, the works can be completed, enabling irrigation for 43,000 acres,” he noted, adding that CM Revanth Reddy had personally inspected the project during his tenure as TPCC president.

He further informed the CM that forest clearances had been obtained for the construction of the Chandurthi–Motkaravupeta road and that the State government had already sanctioned over Rs 7 crore for the project. “An additional Rs 10 crore would help complete the work, which will greatly improve connectivity between villages,” he pointed out.

Highlighting the urgent need for bridges over Moolavagu and Pentivagu streams in Konaraopet mandal, Srinivas proposed construction of bridges at Bausaipet–Venkatraopet, Mamidipelli–Nizamabad, Vattimalla–Nimmapelli and Venkatraopet–Kondapur. The CM assured that these would be taken up under the HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model) scheme.

“I have always prioritised mobilising funds for the welfare of my constituency. With the CM’s assurance, the works are expected to gain momentum,” Srinivas stated.