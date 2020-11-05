Adilabad: Collector Sikta Patnaik inspects market yard

Adilabad: District Collector Sikta Patnaik directed the officials to take steps to avoid inconvenience to the farmers, who brings cotton to sell to the market yard, after inspecting Adilabad agriculture market yard on Wednesday.

The Collector inspected cotton purchases, moisture monitoring machines and weighing machines at the market yard. She said the procurement process was going on smoothly this season compared to last year and discussions were held with the authorities for the last two months so that farmers would not face any problems. The officials were told to solve farmers' problems immediately.

In-charge district marketing officer Ashwak briefed the Collector the process of procurement. CCI officials Poornachander, agricultural market officials, staff and others were present.