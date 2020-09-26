Adilabad: Combing operations intensified in State-bordering areas

Adilabad: Police continues search operation at Pranahita river basin areas and the Telangana-Maharashtra State borders areas with special forces and drone cameras in the deep forests.

In view of the bandh called by Maoists top leader Jagan condemning fake encounters the police intensified combing operations in the forest areas in search of Maoists who have been taking shelter in the joint Adilabad district forests.

In a letter, the Maoist leader Jagan protested the four fake encounters held on September 3,7,19 and 23 at Kadamba , Shennapuram, Pusuguppa and Devarlagudem and demanded the government to enquire about the matter in High Court and take necessary action on those found guilty.

Protesting the fake encounters, the Maoists called for a State-level bandh on September 28. With this, the alerted police department have intensified their combing operations at the Pranahita river basin areas with the coordination of Chattisgarh, Maharashtra and Telangana State police and tightened the security at State bordering areas.

Police tightened the security as a part of the search operation for Maoist State party committee member Mailarapu Adellu alias Bhaskar who managed to escape the fire exchange in Kadamba forest at Kagaznagar area as there is a possibility that he may cross Pranahita river and get into Maharashtra.

In order to prevent any unwanted incident, they have been conducting awareness programmes in the Maoist-affected areas along with providing ration and conducting medical camps to get close the to the adivasi villagers.