Adilabad: Maoist Kodapa Lingu surrenders

Adilabad: CPI Maoist Bhaskar Group main member Kodapa Lingu (28) had voluntarily surrendered to the police here on Thursday.



Speaking to the media, district Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier said that Kodapa Lingu, resident of Chinna Dampur village of Tiryani mandal of Asifabad district, had joined Mailarapu Addellu Komaram Bheem, Mancherial division group three months ago. "After facing several hardships in the Maoist group, he decided to leave the party. Last month, Lingu narrowly escaped from police combing operation in Devuguda forest area in Asifabad district and broke up from the group as he suffered in the jungle for a month. Lingu was unhappy with the Maoist system, which has no future and voluntarily surrendered before the police," the SP stated.

Speaking to the media, Lingu advised Maoist Bhaskar to surrender immediately and join the mainstream and to solve the problems by living among the people. He explained that he suffered without water, food and accommodation and has to live with terror every minute. Lingu said it's better to live with people and family members and added that everyone in the Maoist group are working under pressure. He advised them to think once and surrender to the police.

Trainee IPS officer Akanksh Yadav, Utnoor DSP Uday Reddy, AR DSP Sayyad Suja Uddin, Special Branch Inspector Naveen and others were among those who present.