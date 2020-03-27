Adilabad: MLA Jogu Ramanna creates awareness on corona among fruit, vegetable vendors

Adilabad: MLA Jogu Ramanna instructed the officials concerned to issue passes to the vegetable and fruit vendors, when they explained to him their problems in transporting the items to the market. The MLA created awareness among these vendors about coronavirus at Gandhi Chowk in Adilabad on Thursday.

The MLA asked the people to wear masks compulsorily whenever they come out on work and to maintain social distance. He warned the traders not to hike the prices of vegetables, fruits and other essential items. He urged the people not to come out of their houses unless very urgent.

Zilla Parishad Vice-Chairman Are Rajanna, TRS leader Venkat Reddy and others were present.