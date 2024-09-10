Adilabad Officials Ordered to Assess Flood Damage

Adilabad: District Special Officer Bhavesh Mishra has directed officials to prepare an estimate of the damage caused to roads, bridges, and crops due to the heavy rains and floods in the region. Over the past two days, Mishra, along with the collectors of Nirmal and Adilabad districts, has been touring the flood-affected areas to assess the situation firsthand.

The officer emphasized the need for a quick and accurate evaluation of the damages to help plan necessary relief and repair measures. The affected districts have been experiencing severe rainfall, leading to significant disruptions in transportation and agriculture.

Officials are working on assessing the damage, and further action will be taken based on their reports.