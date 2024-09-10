Live
- GST Council to Review 18% Tax on Insurance Premiums by October
- Apple Unveils iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus: Price, Availability and Features
- Ganesh Utsav 2024: Alternative Days for Immersing Bappa Idol Aside from Anant Chaturdashi
- IND vs BAN Test match: Rishabh Pant Returns Indian Team for First Test
- Apple Cuts Prices for iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 Models After iPhone 16 Launch
- Sub-standard conditions in Noida continue to hamper start of Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test match on Day 2
- Rana, Dulquer collaborate for multilingual film ‘Kaantha’
- PKL 11: Hyderabad to host the first leg from October 18 to November 9
- ‘Kannappa’ team gives b’day treat to Akshay Kumar
- Apple Glowtime Event 2024: iPhone 16 Series and All that Apple Announced
Just In
Adilabad Officials Ordered to Assess Flood Damage
Highlights
Adilabad: District Special Officer Bhavesh Mishra has directed officials to prepare an estimate of the damage caused to roads, bridges, and crops due...
Adilabad: District Special Officer Bhavesh Mishra has directed officials to prepare an estimate of the damage caused to roads, bridges, and crops due to the heavy rains and floods in the region. Over the past two days, Mishra, along with the collectors of Nirmal and Adilabad districts, has been touring the flood-affected areas to assess the situation firsthand.
The officer emphasized the need for a quick and accurate evaluation of the damages to help plan necessary relief and repair measures. The affected districts have been experiencing severe rainfall, leading to significant disruptions in transportation and agriculture.
Officials are working on assessing the damage, and further action will be taken based on their reports.
