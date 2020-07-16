Adilabad: With schools closed, children come to parents help

Adilabad: With all educational institutions closed, students have neither studies nor play as they were locked in the house. Some children are helping their parents in agricultural works, while others are working their parents' shops and other petty businesses.

Schools and colleges were closed due to Covid-19 induced lockdown from March this year and the government had cancelled all exams and students were promoted to the next class. With the increasing number of corona positive cases, educational institutions are remained closed. Under normal conditions, schools must have reopened in the second week of June. No one knows how long this uncertainty will continue and when schools will be reopened.

Children, who used to play with their friends are now not allowed to go outside. Compared with children of towns and cities, situation of children in rural areas are better as they can go to fields along with their parents and can help their parents in farm works along with financial gain. Some parents send their children to work as they would get Rs 200 per day, under the pretext that their wards are sitting idle in house or it is not safe for them to stay alone in the house.