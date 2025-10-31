Administration in disarray: Negligence mars supervision at Yadagirigutta temple

Following Executive Officer (EO) Venkata Rao’s personal leave for over a month now, who has travelled to the United States, the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam is facing a severe lack of supervision. Meanwhile, the Deputy EO, who should handle responsibilities in his absence, is away in the UK and Europe.

Locals share that Ravi Naik, appointed as In-charge EO, assumed duties on September 24. However, he has only attended the office a couple of times and has not been actively monitoring temple operations. “As a result, temple administration, daily services, and devotee welfare are suffering, especially during the auspicious Kartika month when footfall is very high,” said a devotee.

It may be mentioned here that during this season, devotees perform Satyanarayana Swamy Vrathams and Kartika Deepa rituals. It is the duty of temple authorities to ensure smooth arrangements, but the absence of top-level officers has left second-tier and field staff operating without oversight.

Moreover, EO Rao was originally scheduled to retire on August 30, but the government extended his tenure. Despite this privilege, he worked for only ten days and then left for the US on September 25. Following this, IAS officer Naik (Pollution Control Board Member) was appointed.

As per rules, the Deputy EO should step in during EO absence. However, he too travelled abroad to perform Kalyanotsavams with hereditary trustees and priests. With no senior officials present, devotees are facing hardships and lower-grade employees are allegedly engaging in irregular practices.

Due to lack of monitoring, illegal activities are rising at the vehicle check-post on the hill, say devotees. Cars should be allowed only after a ticket with vehicle number and fee (Rs 500) is issued. However, tickets without vehicle details are being distributed, indicating unauthorized transactions. A devotee has lodged a complaint with SPF police regarding the malpractice.