Admissions Open for Telangana Open School SSC and Intermediate Courses: A Second Chance at Education for All
Gadwal: Gadwal District Collector B.M. Santosh announced that applications are now being accepted from interested candidates for admission into the Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) SSC (10th class) and Intermediate courses for the academic year.
On Friday, the Collector unveiled the official poster and brochure related to TOSS admissions at his chamber, formally launching the admission campaign.
Speaking on the occasion, Collector Santosh emphasized that the certificates issued by the Telangana Open School are equivalent to those granted by regular educational institutions. He stated that these certifications open the door to opportunities in higher education, as well as eligibility for both government and private employment and promotions.
He highlighted that this initiative provides a valuable opportunity for specific segments of society such as:
Working youth
Married women
School dropouts
Homemakers
Adults
Individuals from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds
“This platform allows them to continue and complete their education, thereby improving their prospects in life,” the Collector noted.
Eligibility Criteria:
For SSC (10th class): Candidates must be at least 14 years old
For Intermediate: Candidates must be 16 years or older and must submit proof of having passed the SSC (10th class)
He further explained the advantages of enrolling through the open school system:
No upper age limit
Low-cost education
Free textbooks provided
Credit transfer facility
Re-admission options
Two examination opportunities per academic year
Fee Structure:
SSC (10th class): ₹1,150
Intermediate: ₹1,500
Required Documents:
Passport-size photographs
Aadhaar Card
Birth Certificate
Relevant Educational Qualification Certificates
The Collector informed that complete admission details and guidance are available at the nearest Open School Study Centers and at the District Educational Officer’s Office.
He instructed officials to ensure that maximum awareness is created to help as many individuals as possible benefit from the program. He also encouraged eligible candidates to make the best use of this opportunity to enhance their academic and career prospects.
Attendees:
District Educational Officer Abdul Ghani
District Intermediate Officer Hriday Raj
District Welfare Officer Sunanda
District Employment Officer Priyanka
Other officials also participated in the event.
This initiative is expected to make a significant impact in promoting inclusive education and empowering marginalized communities in the district.