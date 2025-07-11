Admissions Open for Telangana Open School SSC and Intermediate Courses: A Second Chance at Education for All

Gadwal: Gadwal District Collector B.M. Santosh announced that applications are now being accepted from interested candidates for admission into the Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) SSC (10th class) and Intermediate courses for the academic year.

On Friday, the Collector unveiled the official poster and brochure related to TOSS admissions at his chamber, formally launching the admission campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Santosh emphasized that the certificates issued by the Telangana Open School are equivalent to those granted by regular educational institutions. He stated that these certifications open the door to opportunities in higher education, as well as eligibility for both government and private employment and promotions.

He highlighted that this initiative provides a valuable opportunity for specific segments of society such as:

Working youth

Married women

School dropouts

Homemakers

Adults

Individuals from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds

“This platform allows them to continue and complete their education, thereby improving their prospects in life,” the Collector noted.

Eligibility Criteria:

For SSC (10th class): Candidates must be at least 14 years old

For Intermediate: Candidates must be 16 years or older and must submit proof of having passed the SSC (10th class)

He further explained the advantages of enrolling through the open school system:

No upper age limit

Low-cost education

Free textbooks provided

Credit transfer facility

Re-admission options

Two examination opportunities per academic year

Fee Structure:

SSC (10th class): ₹1,150

Intermediate: ₹1,500

Required Documents:

Passport-size photographs

Aadhaar Card

Birth Certificate

Relevant Educational Qualification Certificates

The Collector informed that complete admission details and guidance are available at the nearest Open School Study Centers and at the District Educational Officer’s Office.

He instructed officials to ensure that maximum awareness is created to help as many individuals as possible benefit from the program. He also encouraged eligible candidates to make the best use of this opportunity to enhance their academic and career prospects.

Attendees:

District Educational Officer Abdul Ghani

District Intermediate Officer Hriday Raj

District Welfare Officer Sunanda

District Employment Officer Priyanka

Other officials also participated in the event.

This initiative is expected to make a significant impact in promoting inclusive education and empowering marginalized communities in the district.