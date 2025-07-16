Advanced policies soon to make TG compete in world, says CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that the State Government will bring a slew of advanced policies to compete with the world in the establishment of industries.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone to the new unit of Ichor Biologics on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the CM said Hyderabad has already emerged as the world’s bulk drugs capital. 33 percent of the country’s vaccines and 43 percent of bulk drugs are being produced from Hyderabad.

The city of Hyderabad also made its own mark in exporting vaccines from Genome Valley to the world during the Covid pandemic, Revanth Reddy said, adding that the government is taking decisions in tune of with the industrial policies adapted in the previous government, which remained unchanged.

Stating that Hyderabad will become a data city in the coming days, the CM said the state already signed agreements for attracting Rs 3.28 lakh crore investments.

The Chief Minister reiterated that Telangana will be developed into a $1 trillion economy by 2035. The CM appealed to the Genome Valley entrepreneurs to support the state in achieving the goals.