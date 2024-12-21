  • Menu
Advertising Club Hyderabad organises Seminar

Advertising club Hyderabad has initiated a knowledge series and this time it was a on a Sports Brand.

Hyderabad: Advertising club Hyderabad has initiated a knowledge series and this time it was a on a Sports Brand.

‘’Chennai Super Kings - The Whistlepodu Story" by Mr. Chocka, Co-founder & Director OPN Advetising, Chennai, was on the Friday, 20th of December at Hotel The Plaza. Mr Chocka took the audience through the fascinating journey of conceptualizing and executing one the most iconic sports marketing campaigns for the Chennai Super Kings.

Attendees from Advertising, Media, Public Relations enjoyed insights into the branding strategies and creative process that made the campaign a success.

The evening kicked off with a networking Hi-Tea, followed by the much-anticipated talk. The session left attendees inspired by the power of creative thinking and its ability to shape a brand's identity.

