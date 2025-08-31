Live
- Modi, Xi meet In China To Reset Ties In SCO Summit 2025
- Two terrorists arrested in J&K’s Poonch, arms and ammunition recovered
- BJP leaders across India tune in to PM Modi’s 125th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'
- True lesson of patriotism: PM Modi lauds Gujarat security guard's way of paying tributes to martyrs
- Police must prevent atrocities against the marginalised: CM
- BC Reservation Bill Approved in Telangana Assembly
- Webster believes he and Green can play together in Australian Test team
- Digital platforms open new avenues for preserving Tulu heritage
- National Green Day celebrated at Century school
- Salim-Sulaiman dedicate new track ‘Shringaar’ as an ode to Ustad Zakir Hussain
AEO suspended for harassing female employees
Suryapet: Following allegations of inappropriate and harassing behaviour towards female staff members, Assistant Executive Officer (AEO) Balakrishna...
Suryapet: Following allegations of inappropriate and harassing behaviour towards female staff members, Assistant Executive Officer (AEO) Balakrishna of Tungaturthi in Suryapet district has been suspended by District Collector Tejas Nandlal Pawar
According to reports, Balakrishna repeatedly sent obscene messages and made coercive late-night phone calls to women employees. One victim revealed that the persistent harassment, including threatening messages and pressure through phone calls, caused her severe anxiety and depression.
Despite raising the issue with other officials, the harassment allegedly continued unchecked. The victim later approached a human rights organization and demanded action not only against Balakrishna but also another official, Murali, who was named in the complaint.
Taking serious note of the matter, the Collector suspended Balakrishna and assured that strict disciplinary measures would be taken against anyone found guilty of misconduct, particularly harassment of women in the workplace.