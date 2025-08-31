AEO suspended for harassing female employees

Suryapet: Following allegations of inappropriate and harassing behaviour towards female staff members, Assistant Executive Officer (AEO) Balakrishna of Tungaturthi in Suryapet district has been suspended by District Collector Tejas Nandlal Pawar

According to reports, Balakrishna repeatedly sent obscene messages and made coercive late-night phone calls to women employees. One victim revealed that the persistent harassment, including threatening messages and pressure through phone calls, caused her severe anxiety and depression.

Despite raising the issue with other officials, the harassment allegedly continued unchecked. The victim later approached a human rights organization and demanded action not only against Balakrishna but also another official, Murali, who was named in the complaint.

Taking serious note of the matter, the Collector suspended Balakrishna and assured that strict disciplinary measures would be taken against anyone found guilty of misconduct, particularly harassment of women in the workplace.