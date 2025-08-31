  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

AEO suspended for harassing female employees

AEO suspended for harassing female employees
x
Highlights

Suryapet: Following allegations of inappropriate and harassing behaviour towards female staff members, Assistant Executive Officer (AEO) Balakrishna...

Suryapet: Following allegations of inappropriate and harassing behaviour towards female staff members, Assistant Executive Officer (AEO) Balakrishna of Tungaturthi in Suryapet district has been suspended by District Collector Tejas Nandlal Pawar

According to reports, Balakrishna repeatedly sent obscene messages and made coercive late-night phone calls to women employees. One victim revealed that the persistent harassment, including threatening messages and pressure through phone calls, caused her severe anxiety and depression.

Despite raising the issue with other officials, the harassment allegedly continued unchecked. The victim later approached a human rights organization and demanded action not only against Balakrishna but also another official, Murali, who was named in the complaint.

Taking serious note of the matter, the Collector suspended Balakrishna and assured that strict disciplinary measures would be taken against anyone found guilty of misconduct, particularly harassment of women in the workplace.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick