AEOs protest over digital crop survey

Gadwal: Agriculture Extension Officers (AEOs) wore black badges in protest in Aiza mandal as part of a state-wide demonstration to express their grievances regarding the central government’s Digital Crop Survey (DCS) initiative.

The AEOs highlighted the difficulties faced in conducting the DCS, as it is challenging for a single AEO to handle the entire cluster. Despite approaching the state agricultural officials to request the appointment of assistants at the village level, no solutions have been provided. Instead, the AEOs are facing increasing pressure to complete the DCS survey without the necessary support. Lokaraju, the president of the district AEO association, mentioned that similar protests were held in all mandals of the Jogulamba Gadwal district.

He emphasised the need for allowing for a more manageable implementation.