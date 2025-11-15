Affordable OP services turn bane for AIIMS Bibinagar

Bibinagar

AIIMS Bibinagar in Yadadri–Bhongir district has quickly become one of the most sought-after healthcare centres in Telangana. With outpatient services costing only Rs 10, the hospital has seen a dramatic rise in patient visits from nearby villages, the twin cities, and surrounding districts.

With the expanding services at the hospital, the growing crowds are creating serious challenges not only for patients but also for hospital management. Consequently, people are urging AIIMS authorities to introduce better crowd management and faster registration systems to reduce long waiting times and improve patient experience.

Patients are often seen standing in queues for hours just to get an OP card, a process that can take up to two hours per person. With OP cards issued only between 9 am and 2 pm and only ten counters functioning, most people struggle to complete their consultation the same day. Lab reports also take several days, delaying treatment.

Even before emergency services become fully operational, patient flow is far beyond initial estimates. Once the 750-bed emergency block opens completely, numbers are expected to surge further.

Since its opening on June 2, 2020, AIIMS Bibinagar outpatient numbers have risen sharply every year. In 2020–21, the OP count was 7,116, which jumped to 82,786 in 2021–22. The following years saw even steeper climbs, with 2,37,102 patients in 2022–23 and 3,65,414 in 2023–24.

In 2024–25, the figure reached 4,87,331, and by September 2025 alone, 2,79,050 patients had already visited. Alongside this, 8,886 major surgeries have been completed, and more than 20 lakh people have undergone diagnostic tests over the years.

The institute currently offers services across 38 medical departments and provides inpatient care with 160 beds. This rapid growth clearly reflects in its yearly patient statistics; before the end of 2025, numbers have already crossed 2.79 lakh.