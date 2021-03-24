Afraid of being caught by sniffer dogs, thief returns stolen money in Hyderabad

Afraid of being caught by sniffer dogs, a man who stole money from a farmer's house returned the amount to the farmer in two installments without letting himself get caught in Dubbathanda village in Khammam district.

Getting into details, the man had stolen Rs 1.7 lakh from the farmer, Guguloth Lakshman's house following which the latter approached police and lodged a complaint. The man was scared that he might get caught by the sniffer dogs and go into jail after the police began investigation and left Rs 1 lakh in front of the farmer's house.

The police who received a complaint on March 17 went to the farmer's house along with the Clues Team and the dog squad which was noticed by the thief. Four days later, the farmer was shocked to see the money in front of his house but not the total amount stolen. However, another surprise followed after two days when the thief left the remaining i.e, Rs 70,000 again.

The police said that the recovered amount was returned to the farmer and the investigation will be continued.