After OU, JNTU-Hyderabad defers all exams up to Jan 30

After Osmania University, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad deferred all the exams scheduled until January 30. This comes after the decision of the state government to extend holidays to all educational institutions till January 30.

The JNTU-H in a release said that the principal of colleges affiliated to the varsity and affiliated autonomous colleges were asked not to conduct any examinations during the holidays declared by the government without any prior permission from the university.

All the theory and practical regular/supplementary exams and mid-term exams will be rescheduled, JNTU-H said.

Osmania University also postponed all the examinations scheduled between January 17 and January 30. However, the OU administration asked the colleges affiliated with it to hold online classes for the students during the holidays and said that the exams will not be conducted until further notice.