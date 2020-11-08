Agri Acts benefit corporates, says Ponnam Prabhakar

Karimnagar: TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar launched the farmer's signature campaign against the anti-agricultural policies of the Central and State government here at Karimnagar rural mandal on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ponnam Prabhakar alleged that even after the appeal made by Rahul Gandhi to change the new agricultural bills on the behalf of farmers, the central government did not show any interest.

The Central government said that the farmers can sell their produce anywhere in the country and in the same way it should fix the MSP rate on the bench mark. It should make such changes. If they do such changes then Nagunuru farmers can sell their produce here in their villages.

The Central government is trying to benefit the corporate sector by removing all government sectors that's why it brought the new agricultural bills. There is a danger that farmers will become labourers even if they own land with these new bills. That is why the Congress party is staging protest against the BJP government, he informed.

Criticising Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao he said he did not waive off one lakh rupees farm loans even after completion of two years of his second term. Blaming the Central government, he is not purchasing the fine rice paddy nor the cotton giving reason that the colour of it was changed.

The State government fixed MSP of Rs.2,500 for fine rice paddy and it must purchase it along with cotton and must pay compensation for the crop loss that occurred due to recent heavy rains, he demanded.

In protest against the negligent behaviour of both the State and Central governments towards the farming sector, a Maha Dharna will be held on November 12 along with the sieging of the collectorate. All the farmers and Congress party leaders and activists must participate in the Maha Dharna in large numbers and must make it a huge success, he appealed.