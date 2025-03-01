  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Agricultural College Students Visit Retirement Home to Provide Aid

Agricultural College Students Visit Retirement Home to Provide Aid
x
Highlights

First-year students from the Agricultural College at the Palem Agricultural Research Centre visited the Prashanta Nilayam Retirement Home located near Wattam village in Bizinapalli Mandal.

Nagar kurnool: First-year students from the Agricultural College at the Palem Agricultural Research Centre visited the Prashanta Nilayam Retirement Home located near Wattam village in Bizinapalli Mandal. During their visit, the students distributed fruits, biscuit packets, and other daily necessities to the elderly residents of the home.

The students also engaged in warm conversations with the elderly, sharing love and affection. The visit was organized as per the instructions of College Principal Dr Pushpavati.

The program was attended by College Lecturer Dr. Eitel Satyanarayana along with the students and other participants.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick