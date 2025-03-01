Agricultural College Students Visit Retirement Home to Provide Aid

Live
Nagar kurnool: First-year students from the Agricultural College at the Palem Agricultural Research Centre visited the Prashanta Nilayam Retirement Home located near Wattam village in Bizinapalli Mandal. During their visit, the students distributed fruits, biscuit packets, and other daily necessities to the elderly residents of the home.
The students also engaged in warm conversations with the elderly, sharing love and affection. The visit was organized as per the instructions of College Principal Dr Pushpavati.
The program was attended by College Lecturer Dr. Eitel Satyanarayana along with the students and other participants.
