Agricultural scientists inspect infected crops in Buggaram

Jagtial: Agriculture Scientists of Regional Agricultural Research Centre of Polasa visited Buggaram mandal on an agriculture tour organised under Buggaram Village Development Committee on Friday. The scientists inspected the fields in the village and noticed different kinds of diseases that were spread to various crops.



Speaking on the occasion, Agriculture Scientist Dr Goniya Naik said paddy crop was affected due to zinc deficiency in the soil and also infected with virus along with turmeric crop in the region. The wheat crop is infected with late wheat germs while the cotton crop is infected with sucking insects.

After inspecting various kinds of crops, the scientists collected samples of various infected crops and the soil present in the fields for testing. They suggested the steps to be taken to prevent the spread of diseases which paddy, turmeric and wheat crops are facing and created awareness among the farmers about how to protect their crops from the attack of insects and pests along with viral and fungal infections.

Agricultural Scientists Dr Ravi, Dr Rajendra Prasad, Buggaram mandal agriculture officer Akshay, village development committee members Ganga Reddy, Rajanna, Tirupathi, farmers Pochamallu, Shankaraiah, Mahesh, Suman, Naresh, Gangavva, Bhumaiah, Praveen and Thirupathi were present along with others.