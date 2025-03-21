Agriculture Department to Provide Farm Machinery Under SMAM Scheme.

Gadwal : The District Agriculture Officer, Sakriya Naik, announced that under the Central Government’s Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM) scheme, farmers will be provided with agricultural machinery and equipment. He urged small and marginal women farmers, along with SC and ST women farmers, to apply for the scheme.

According to the announcement, ₹56.88 lakh has been sanctioned for Gadwal district for the 2024-25 financial year, and by the end of March 2025, beneficiaries will be selected, and the required machinery and equipment will be distributed. The Agriculture Commissioner’s Office has issued orders for the timely selection of beneficiaries and distribution of farming tools.

Application and Selection Process

Farmers can submit their applications to Mandal Agriculture Officers in their respective areas.

Beneficiaries will be selected based on the availability of equipment and eligibility criteria.

Selected farmers will receive *subsidized.