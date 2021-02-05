Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy calls for revival of all DCCBs in Telangana

Karimnagar: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy has called upon the Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) chairman, K Ravinder Rao, to develop all DCCBS on the lines of Karimnagar DCCB in the State and help them reap profits.



The Minister participated in various programmes of the DCCB including the inauguration of a branch in Christian Colony, a guest house, renovated administration building and distribution of financial assistance of Rs 100 crore to PACS, on the occasion of centenary celebrations of the DCCB in Karimnagar town on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Niranjan Reddy was all praise for Ravinder Rao for turning Rs 57 crore loss-making Karimnagar DCCB into profit-making entity by doing a business of over Rs 4,000 crore.

It is time for Rao to focus on other DCCBs in the State as the Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB) chairman. The Karimnagar DCCB services were even prompting the district administration to bank with it because of its valuable services and high interest rates, he stated.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar called upon the PACS chairpersons to be in forefront during the procurement of various produce from the farmers during the ensuing rabi harvesting season. Adding that there would be bumper harvest during the rabi season, he said that the government was working for the cause of farmers even though the Central farm laws were against the opening of the procurement centres and providing MSP.

K Ravinder Rao, who chaired the meeting, said that the DCCB emerged number one in the country through implementation of PM's employment generation programme and providing financial assistance for entrepreneurs.

Zilla Parishad chairperson K Vijaya, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, MLA Sunke Ravishankar, DCMS chairman Srikanth Reddy, CEO N Satyanarayana, DCO Srimala, general manager Sridhar were present along with others.