Agriculture remains top priority for survival of mankind: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said that the survival of the world depends on the development of agriculture.

Addressing as a chief guest at the three-day meeting of the Vice-Chancellors of Agriculture Universities, here on Friday, she said that there is no past, present and future without the mention of agriculture.

The Chola, Pallava, Pandayan kings and many other empires also gave the highest priority to agriculture, she reminded.

The Governor said that compared to other courses, students are more showing an inclination towards the agriculture courses.

She said that the traditional varieties such as royal rice, Assam rice, recently developed magic rice and Parmal rice are produced without any chemicals and contain nutrients such as iron and are beneficial for health.

The United Nations has declared 2023 as the International Year of Cereals, and agricultural universities should inform farmers about the benefits of cereals. She urged the agriculture universities to create awareness among farmers and the public about these developments.

It is stated that they contain the highest amount of nutrients like iron with less water and lower ownership costs, which need to be introduced to everyone. She said that if meditation and yoga are given a place in agriculture education, the results will be amazing, she stressed. It was mentioned on this occasion that our health is related to the food we eat.

ICAR Deputy Director General Dr RC Agrawal, Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University Vice Chancellor Dr B Neeraja Prabhakar participated in the programme ad 46 Vice Chancellors of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Universities were present.