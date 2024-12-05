Agriculture Scientists Raise Awareness Among Farmers on World Soil Day

Nagar Kurnool: On Thursday, a soil awareness seminar was held in Laknaram village, Telkapally Mandal, to mark World Soil Day. The event was attended by scientists from the Palem Krishi Vigyan Kendra and officials from the Department of Agriculture.

Agricultural Joint Director Vasu highlighted the importance of soil health and explained the need for farmers to choose crops based on soil type. Krishi Vigyan Kendra scientist Dr. T. Prabhakar Reddy emphasized the significance of soil testing and the necessary steps to improve soil fertility. Dr. Ramakrishna, another scientist, provided awareness on the precautions farmers should take for pest control.

The experts noted that 80% of the soils in Nagarkurnool district have low organic carbon levels and advised farmers to use organic fertilizers such as animal manure, poultry manure, and green manure to improve soil health. They also urged farmers to reduce the use of chemical fertilizers. The event saw a large participation from farmers, who gained valuable insights into improving soil fertility and sustainable farming practices.