Agriculture top priority of govt: Speaker

Hyderabad: Telangana State Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar said that agriculture is a top priority for the State government and Chief Minister Sri Revanth Reddy. He said this during an interaction with students and teaching and non-teaching staff of Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU) on Wednesday.

He listed out various initiatives by the State government implementing to support farmers, including loan waivers, Rythu Bharosa, Rythu Bima, and free electricity. He mentioned that the government allocates approximately Rs 50,000 crore annually for agriculture.

The Speaker expressed his admiration for PJTAU, located in his home district and congratulated the university on obtaining a geographical indication (GI) tag for Tandur Red Gram, which has gained international recognition. G Prasad Kumar appreciated the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Aldas Janaiah, who hoped that the university would continue to thrive under his leadership for the betterment of farmers in the state. He assured support to protect the university’s lands and assets.