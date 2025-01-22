AHOY KERALA!‘God’s Own Country’ offers family friendly destinations to woo tourists

Hyderabad: In an attempt to boost the domestic footfall in the upcoming summer, Kerala Tourism has come up with a tourism campaign by offering new products focusing on districts like Wayanad, Kozhikode and Bekal targeting families on holiday.

Kerala Tourism Tourist Information Officer Sajeev KR said that the Hyderabad meet was part of the nationwide campaign by the Kerala Tourism. There would be similar meetings in Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jaipur, Chennai and Kolkata during January to March to showcase the transformative initiatives and popular destinations before leading stakeholders of the tourism and hospitality industry. “As the summer holiday season is fast approaching, we will be unfolding new products before the domestic visitors by targeting school students and family audiences,” said Sajeev KR. This time around, the campaign will be particularly focusing on North Kerala, especially Bekal, Wayand and Kozhikode, besides lesser-known destinations with vastly improved infrastructure, he said.

Among the new products that would attract the tourists are heli-tourism and the sea plane initiative, which will make destinations in the state closely connected and easily accessible, said Sajeev. Alongside the new projects, the state’s core assets like beaches, hill stations, houseboats and backwater segment will heighten the totality of the visitors’ experience.

Renowned for its pristine natural beauty, vibrant culture and rich heritage, Kerala will also offer to its visitors a brush with its cultural euphoria and literary events. The capital city will host the Nishagandhi Dance Festival from February 15 to 21 at the Kanakakunnu Palace, where renowned dancers from all over India will present classical dance forms like Mohiniyattam, Kathak, Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, and Manipuri, said Sikha Surendran, Director, Department of Tourism, Government of Kerala. Further, Kerala Literature Festival (KLF), a significant annual literary event, will be held at Kozhikode Beach from January 23 to 26.