AI-powered ‘Bhu Mitra’ to resolve all land-related issues

Hyderabad: The newly launched Bhu Bharati portal has introduced AI chatbot, a first-of-its-kind attempt, to clarify people's doubts as regards land registrations, ownership issues and pending grievances with artificial intelligence (AI).

Buoyed by the pilot project’s overwhelming results, the Revenue department is contemplating to launch a full-fledged facility for the convenience of people, mainly farmers, who are currently compelled to wait for hours together at local revenue offices to seek information for even small issues. The AI chatbot will reply to oral and written questions on the Bhu Bharati portal, said top revenue officials, while adding that the new facility, called ‘Bhu Mitra’, will be available for the people round-the-clock in Telugu, Urdu and English languages.

The AI powered facility will provide information, mainly about the services offered by the revenue wing, including land administration, registration, issue of title deeds, status of pending cases, litigations, new government initiatives to safeguard farmers’ interests in land management, sale and mortgage deeds. Those apart Bhu Mitra will educate about the documents required for registration and other related transactions. The web links for applications will also be made available in Bhu Mitra. It has been found that agents at the registration and MRO offices fleece farmers for sharing information even about petty issues. Now, the farmers are not required to spend money to get information about their land details, they said. The revenue department will provide similar services on the phone to people who are not AI savvy.

“Farmer friendly services will be strengthened to address land related disputes through various initiatives on Bhu Bharati portal in the future”, officials said.