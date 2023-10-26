AICC complains EC against disbursement of Rythu Bandhu funds

The AICC Incharge (TS) Manikrao Thakre complained to Election Commission of India against disbursement of money for Dalit Bandhu scheme in view of Election Code.



In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner of India, Manikrao questioned the timing of disbursment of money of Rythu Bandhu Scheme. "The Indian National Congress has always held that schemes which benefit farmers, who are the backbone of this country, are welcome. However, we have noticed that the timing of disbursement of the money from this scheme is suspicious. While the amount for the first crop was disbursed in June 2023, disbursement of the amount to beneficiaries for the second crop of the year is yet to be initiated. While governmental and administrative prudence would dictate that the disbursement be done before the coming into force of the Model Code of Conduct, it is yet to be done," said Manikrao in the letter dated October 23. "While we are in no way opposed to the transfer of money to the intended beneficiaries we believe for the sake of upholding the MCC, the ethics of fair elections and to ensure the protection of democratic values that the amount to be disbursed for the second crop be done; a) before the date of filing nominations for the Elections which is 3rd November, 2023 or b) post the polling on 30th November, 2023," he stated.

"Along with Rythu Bandhu, the ruling party has in another instance blatantly used state funds to try and influence electoral outcomes.