Aija Single Window Leads Palamuru Cooperative Societies in Employment and Development

Gawal: Aija Single Window Cooperative Society stands out as the cooperative society employing the highest number of staff among the 78 cooperative societies in the undivided Palamuru district. The society has been actively engaging in developmental activities through its workforce, playing a crucial role in the agricultural sector.

District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) Chairman Mamillapalli Vishnuvardhan Reddy emphasized the pivotal role of Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) in farmers' progress. Speaking at a review meeting of Jogulamba Gadwal district PACS chairmen and secretaries, held on Saturday at the Aija Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society premises, he lauded Aija Single Window for its outstanding efforts. The meeting was conducted under the leadership of Aija Single Window President Pothula Madhusudhan Reddy.

Empowering Farmers with Low-Interest Loans

The chairman highlighted that both the central and state governments have introduced multiple schemes through PACS, ensuring direct benefits for farmers. These include long-term loans at an ultra-low interest rate of just half a rupee, along with funding for tractors, harvesters, drones, and other agricultural infrastructure under the supervision of DCCB.

He emphasized that cooperative societies should not be limited to providing crop and long-term loans but should diversify into business ventures that benefit both farmers and the general public. As an example, he pointed to Aija Society’s successful operation of a supermarket, which not only generates profits but also provides employment to many.

DCCB Bank Expanding Digital Services

In a bid to keep up with leading banks like SBI and UBI, DCCB Bank has incorporated internet banking and UPI services for its customers. The chairman reiterated that DCCB aims to provide all types of loans at minimal interest rates, making it a game-changer in the banking sector for farmers.

Solar Power Project for Financial Stability

Mamillapalli Vishnuvardhan Reddy revealed that the central government is considering strengthening PACS by allowing them to generate and manage solar power. The plan involves setting up a 1-megawatt solar power system on the 4-acre land belonging to Aija Society. If realized, this initiative would ensure stable salaries for society employees without financial constraints.

To facilitate this, discussions are underway with the state government to purchase four acres of government land at market rates for each society, enabling them to enhance their financial stability. He also mentioned that talks had already been held with senior revenue officials in Jogulamba Gadwal district regarding this matter.

DCCB Poised to Become the Leading Loan Provider

The chairman concluded by stating that DCCB will soon emerge as the leading provider of all types of loans at the lowest interest rates, surpassing other banks.

Key Attendees

The event was attended by DCCB Director Eerladinne Rangareddy and PACS chairmen from Alampur, Kothur, Kalagottla, Manavapadu, Vaddepalli, and Gattu, including Mohan Reddy, Raghava Reddy, Gajendra Reddy, Sridhar Reddy, Gopal Reddy, and Kyam Venkatesh. PACS secretaries, society staff, former Aija municipal chairman Devanna, and former village sarpanch Bhoompuram Narasimhareddy were also present.