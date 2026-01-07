AIMIM, BJP clash in Assembly on Special Intensive Revision

Hyderabad: The Assembly on Tuesday witnessed a war of words between the All India Majils-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and the BJP members on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to be taken up in the state.

The issue came up during the discussion on Telangana Municipalities Second and Third Amendment Bill 2026. The issue started when the AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi alleged that in the name of SIR, the eligible voters were deleted from the voter’s list. He alleged that the SIR was nothing but an indirect way of imposing CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and NRC (National Citizens Register). He pointed out that about 1.3 lakh voters were deleted in Kerala, 58 million votes were deleted in West Bengal.

He also alleged that there was a higher tendency of voter deletion in Muslim areas. The NRC has created panic among the voters. How can a BLO say any individual is a citizen? Even Aadhaar is not conclusive proof of citizenship. They are snatching away the voting rights of the biggest minorities of the country. How ‘vote chori’ is going on. You are depriving the genuine voters their right to vote,” said Akbaruddin demanding the government to convene an all party meeting.

Reacting sharply to this, BJP member A Maheshwar Reddy questioned why the issue or other states was raised while discussion was on other subject. Maheshwar Reddy raised an objection for allowing Akbaruddin Owais to raise the SIR issue.

“Why you (Speaker) allowed him to talk on the Bengal, Bihar issue? We did not talk while he (Akbaruddin) was speaking. You (Akbarudin) also cannot dictate terms. Whose ‘jagir’ is this? Why do you talk like this?” said Maheshwar Reddy. The BJP leader said that members should stick to the ongoing discussion. If needed, there could also be a discussion on SIR. He added that the Legislative Affairs Minister is present.

He further stated that as many as 58 lakh fake votes were removed after it was found that the election had been rigged, and votes without proper identity were deleted.

Responding to LA Minister D Sridhar Babu supported Akbaruddin and said that the latter had clearly said eligible voters should not be excluded and even the BJP members wanted the same.

“Both MIM and BJP leaders have made their point and the government will also reply. The bill was to streamline the election process. I would like to assure electoral rolls by SEC will be comprehensive and it will not exclude any eligible voter,” said Sridhar Babu stating that there was confusion among many hence Rahul Gandhi was taking up campaign on vote chori.