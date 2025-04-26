  • Menu
AIMIM’s Mirza Riyaz ul Hassan wins Hyd’bad MLC seat

The AIMIM candidate Mirza Riyaz-ul Hassan Effendi won the Council seat under the Hyderabad Local Authorities Constituency (LAC), defeating the BJP candidate Gautam Rao with a majority of 38 votes.

Hyderabad: The AIMIM candidate Mirza Riyaz-ul Hassan Effendi won the Council seat under the Hyderabad Local Authorities Constituency (LAC), defeating the BJP candidate Gautam Rao with a majority of 38 votes. While the MIM candidate secured 63 votes, the BJP contestant could get only 25 seats. The 14 Congress votes were also polled in favour of the MIM candidate.

The AIMIM got all its 49 votes and also 14 votes from Congress, totalling 63 votes. With this, the Election Returning Officer Anurag Jayanti announced that Mirza Riaz ul Hassan won. The counting of votes began at 8 am on Friday at the Panwar Hall in the GHMC headquarters and the process was completed before 10 am. The election was held on April 23 which recorded a polling percentage of 78.57 per cent. BJP, Congress, and AIMIM corporators and ex-officio members participated in the polling. BRS corporators and ex-officio members boycotted the election.

