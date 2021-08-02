Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor takes over as Commandant of Air Force Academy

Dundigal: Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor took over as Commandant of Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal, Indian Air Force on Sunday from Air Marshal IP Vipin who superannuated from service.

An alumnus of National Defence Academy Khadakwasla, Defence Services Staff College Wellington,Flying Instructors' School, College of Defence Management and National Defence College New Delhi,Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor was commissioned in the Indian Air Force on 06 December 1985.