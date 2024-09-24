Live
- US Ambassador Hails Modi As India's Most America-Friendly Prime Minister Ever
- Historians, EO inspect inscriptions at Kadiri Lakshminarasimha Temple
- Woman From Madhya Pradesh Gang-Raped After Humiliating Accused For Splashing Mud
- Sahil’s ton leads India U19 to 9-wkt win; seal Youth ODIs 2-0
- Hyd Mayor and 40 corporators take a look at Lucknow Smart City works
- State to have safer roads thru adoption of high-tech: Mantri
- Congress Veteran Kumari Selja Rebuffs BJP's Invitation Amid Party Tensions
- Uttam: Paddy procurement from Oct first week; Rs 500 bonus for superfine variety
- India claim maiden bronze medal
- Sand can be booked online
Just In
AIS & CCS officers told to embrace change
Hyderabad: Dr MCR HRD Institute rolled out a special foundation course for a whopping 231 All-India Services (AIS) and Central Civil Services (CCS)...
Hyderabad: Dr MCR HRD Institute rolled out a special foundation course for a whopping 231 All-India Services (AIS) and Central Civil Services (CCS) officers from across the county, representing 17 services, including IPS, IFoS, ISS, IES, IPTAFS, and IRS.
The D-G of the institute, Shashank Goel, in his inaugural address, said the AIS and CCS officers, who were the backbone of the administrative system, shaped the lives of millions of citizens, and thereby built the future of the nation.
“Since the core of effective governance lies in understanding and addressing the needs and aspirations of people we serve, the course will provide the officers with a robust understanding of policy-making, public administration, and the tools necessary for impactful service delivery,” underlined Dr Goel.
He said in the present-day scenario, the status quo has become a thing of the past and continuous change, a reality. “This calls for AIS and CCS officers to become torchbearers of change. However, the precondition for this to happen is that the civil servants must first embrace change themselves and adopt a mindset that is open to change, willing to learn, and ready to adapt,” he stated.
He said in the present-day evolving world of work, the age-old bureaucratic, hierarchical, and rigid styles of leadership don’t fit into the emerging demands. “In a diverse and dynamic society like ours, we must embrace a leadership style that is inclusive, agile, and responsive,” he underlined.