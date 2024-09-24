AIS & CCS officers told to embrace change

Hyderabad: Dr MCR HRD Institute rolled out a special foundation course for a whopping 231 All-India Services (AIS) and Central Civil Services (CCS) officers from across the county, representing 17 services, including IPS, IFoS, ISS, IES, IPTAFS, and IRS.

The D-G of the institute, Shashank Goel, in his inaugural address, said the AIS and CCS officers, who were the backbone of the administrative system, shaped the lives of millions of citizens, and thereby built the future of the nation.

“Since the core of effective governance lies in understanding and addressing the needs and aspirations of people we serve, the course will provide the officers with a robust understanding of policy-making, public administration, and the tools necessary for impactful service delivery,” underlined Dr Goel.

He said in the present-day scenario, the status quo has become a thing of the past and continuous change, a reality. “This calls for AIS and CCS officers to become torchbearers of change. However, the precondition for this to happen is that the civil servants must first embrace change themselves and adopt a mindset that is open to change, willing to learn, and ready to adapt,” he stated.

He said in the present-day evolving world of work, the age-old bureaucratic, hierarchical, and rigid styles of leadership don’t fit into the emerging demands. “In a diverse and dynamic society like ours, we must embrace a leadership style that is inclusive, agile, and responsive,” he underlined.