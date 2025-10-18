AISF, AIYF in Palamuru demands BJP Must Bear Moral Responsibility for Injustice to BCs

Mahabubnagar: The All India Students’ Federation (AISF) and All India Youth Federation (AIYF) on Saturday demanded that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) take moral responsibility for the injustice being inflicted on Backward Classes (BCs) as part of a massive protest supporting the statewide BC Bandh in Mahabubnagar.

AISF district organising incharge Kondapalli Ramu and AISF State Joint Secretary Raju led a large rally, which saw enthusiastic participation from students, youth, teachers, and the general public. The bandh brought normal life to a standstill in several areas, with shops and educational institutions closing in solidarity.

Protesters marched from Telangana Chowrasta to key locations including Boys Junior Government College, private colleges, Newton area, and the New Bus Stand, waving flags and urging traders and institutions to support the movement.

Addressing the gathering, Ramu and Raju accused the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government of betraying BCs by reducing local body reservations from 33% to 22%. They also criticised the current Indian National Congress government, stating that its efforts to implement 42% BC reservation have been deliberately blocked by the BJP-led Central government.

The leaders highlighted that while the Congress government passed a bill to grant 42% reservation for BCs in local body elections, the Centre has stalled its implementation. “The recent Supreme Court verdict has further deepened the injustice. While the Centre allows 50% reservation including the 10% EWS quota, it is denying rightful reservations to BCs, exposing its double standards,” they said.

Calling the issue a matter of social justice, AISF and AIYF leaders vowed to continue the agitation until BC reservations are fully implemented.

Key participants in the protest included AISF leaders Kondapalli Ramu, Raju, District General Secretary Laxman, District President Rajashekar, AIYF Co-convener Mettu Mahesh, along with teachers and students, who actively mobilised support for the bandh.

The event underlined the growing discontent among BC communities over the delay in implementing the promised reservations and the call for the Centre to act immediately.