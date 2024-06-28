Live
Just In
AISF students demands action against private schools extortion
The demand by AISF (All India Students Federation) to curb extortionate fees charged by private school owners highlights a pressing issue.
AISF District Organizing Secretary Praveen's allegations highlight serious concerns regarding private schools in Jogulamba Gadwala district. The accusations include unregulated high fees collection, unauthorized book charges, and exploitation of public funds without appropriate permits. The participation of Assistant Secretary Hanumesh, Kashim, Venkatesh, Naresh, Urukundu, Narendra, and other leaders underscores the collective effort to address these issues through advocacy and public awareness. These allegations call for immediate attention and action from education authorities to ensure transparency and fairness in educational practices within the district.