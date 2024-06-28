AISF students demands action against private schools extortion

Gadwal: The demand by AISF (All India Students Federation) to curb extortionate fees charged by private school owners highlights a pressing issue. Their frustration and petition reflect concerns over unfair practices and collaboration between education officials and private schools. This situation underscores the need for transparency and regulation to ensure education remains accessible to all students, regardless of financial background. Addressing such grievances is crucial for equitable education opportunities in Jogulamba Gadwal District.

AISF District Organizing Secretary Praveen's allegations highlight serious concerns regarding private schools in Jogulamba Gadwala district. The accusations include unregulated high fees collection, unauthorized book charges, and exploitation of public funds without appropriate permits. The participation of Assistant Secretary Hanumesh, Kashim, Venkatesh, Naresh, Urukundu, Narendra, and other leaders underscores the collective effort to address these issues through advocacy and public awareness. These allegations call for immediate attention and action from education authorities to ensure transparency and fairness in educational practices within the district.