Aiza Municipality's Five-Year Leadership to Be Honored with Grand Felicitation

Gadwal: A significant resolution was passed during the all-party committee meeting held today at Aiza Municipality headquarters. The committee announced a grand felicitation for the outgoing municipal governing body, led by Municipal Chairman Devanna, on Saturday, the 25th of this month, at 10:00 AM at the Integrated Complex near the Ambedkar statue.

The all-party committee decided to honor the municipal administration for their exemplary service over the past five years. Chairman Devanna, along with the municipal councilors, was commended for governing with integrity and maintaining a dispute-free administration. The committee noted that the council stood steadfastly for the welfare of the people, and this recognition acknowledges their dedication and achievements.

The committee emphasized the importance of acknowledging good work and opposing wrongdoing, stating that the future governing body should continue to work for the betterment of the town. They also expressed hope that this program would inspire upcoming leaders to prioritize development and unity.

The all-party committee further recommended increasing the number of councilors from 20 to 25 to address the growing needs of the town. They highlighted that several issues in Aiza still need resolution and urged the next governing body to take responsibility for addressing them.

The leaders affirmed the committee’s commitment to bringing unresolved problems to public attention and working towards their resolution. The committee urged residents of Aiza to set aside differences of party, caste, or religion and participate in the felicitation program to make it a grand success.