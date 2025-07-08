Ajay Devgan Meets Telangana CM to Discuss International Film Studio Plans

Bollywood star actor Ajay Devgan met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in New Delhi. Upon meeting the CM, the actor requested to create opportunities for setting up an international-standard film studio in Telangana.

During the Delhi visit, Ajay Devgan met the Chief Minister and discussed about the same. He requested to provide opportunities for building a studio in Telangana with international standards that include key facilities like animation, VFX studios, AI, and other amenities important for film production.

Along with building an international-level studio, Ajay Devgan expressed his readiness to set up a skill development center to provide the expertise needed in various departments of the film industry.

Revanth Reddy also took an opportunity to explain the actor about the government’s efforts for Telangana’s development and initiatives in various sectors. Ajay Devgan also expressed his willingness to be a promoter for Telangana Rising in the media and cinema industries.