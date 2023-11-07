Live
- Sabitha supporters brave torrential rain
- Yadadri Temple announces special arrangements for Karthika Masam
- Wanaparthy: SNR makes hot puris during campaign
- Promises, accusations mark Bhupal Reddy’s campaign
- BJP will clinch victory in Rajendranagar, calls for success of Modi meeting
- 'Bigg Boss 17': Couple Neil, Aishwarya Sharma get into an ugly fight
- Ajmira Prahlad as Mulugu BJP candidate
- Ex-'Bigg Boss 17' contestant Soniya Bansal: When housemates were told to decide, I knew I would be out
- Eatala recommends B Krishna for Wanaparthy
- BRS govt always works for distressed: Vinay
Just In
Highlights
Dr. Ajmira Prahlad, son of ex-minister and BRS leader ex-minister Ajmira Chandulal, was finalized as the candidate of Mulugu BJP in the fourth list on...
