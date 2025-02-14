Akshara Jr college students excel in JEE Mains

Mahabubnagar: Students of Akshara Junior College IIT-NEET Academy, located in the district headquarters, have achieved outstanding results in the JEE Main 2025 examination. P. Charan Teja (App. No: 250310053604) secured an impressive 98.78 percentile, bringing pride to the institution.

Announcing the results, Academy Director & Principal, Vijay Kumar, stated that along with Charan Teja, other students, including Shruti Sri, Harsha Vardhan, Akhil Goud, and Anudeep, have also performed exceptionally well in the exam. He highlighted that the academy has consistently produced top scorers in NEET and IPE exams in previous years. “Our dedicated faculty ensures that every student, regardless of their academic background, excels in JEE and NEET entrance exams through rigorous training and expert guidance,” he added.