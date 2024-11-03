‘Alampur leaders preventing devpt due to rivalry’

Gadwal : “In the erstwhile Palamuru district, 13 of the 14 constituencies have MLAs and constituency in-charges from the ruling party, who have managed to secure several essential government offices and basic facilities for their regions. However, the MLAs, MLCs, and constituency in-charges of the ruling Congress Party in Nadigadda are showing a lack of interest in such initiatives, seemingly detached from the needs of their constituency,” said District BJP President S Ramachandra Reddy.

On Saturday, during a press meet, he alleged that the Chief Minister was favouring his hometown, Kodangal, and ignoring other towns. “A few examples highlight this trend: under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Kodangal has been granted a government engineering college, a medical college, a women’s degree college, and an allocation of Rs 4,000 crores for development. Similarly, the MLA of Gadwal has secured a 300-bed hospital, a nursing college, and a BC women’s degree college at Dharur,” said Reddy.

“In Alampur, key issues remain unresolved, including the need for junior colleges and KGBVs in the newly established mandals, a Primary Health Center (PHC) in Undavalli mandal headquarters, basic infrastructure for the 100-bed hospital at Alampur Chowrasta, a degree college in Alampur Chowrasta, and a government degree college, girls’ junior college, girls’ hostel, junior civil court, and incomplete 30-bed hospital in Aija town,” he said.

“A new bus depot is also required. Despite these pressing needs, both the ruling party’s in-charge and opposition MLAs and MLCs seem to be preventing development out of rivalry, neglecting the constituency’s needs due to either indifference or resentment over election results.”

He stated that the residents of Alampur are caught in the middle, suffering due to this lack of progress.

Local leaders urge that the MLA, MLC, and ruling party in-charge set aside their differences and prioritise the constituency’s development.