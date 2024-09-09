  • Menu
Alampur Market Committee Seeks Blessings of Jogulamba Goddess.

The newly formed Alampur Market Committee, under the leadership of Sampath Kumar and with the guidance of Revanth Reddy, visited the Jogulamba Temple in Jogulamba Gadwal district today to seek the blessings of the goddess.

Gadwal : The newly formed Alampur Market Committee, under the leadership of Sampath Kumar and with the guidance of Revanth Reddy, visited the Jogulamba Temple in Jogulamba Gadwal district today to seek the blessings of the goddess. The committee's Chairman Doddappa, Vice Chairman Kumar, and other members performed special prayers during the visit.


On this occasion, the committee members expressed their commitment to working sincerely for the development of the Alampur Market Committee. They also reaffirmed their dedication to working for the Congress party and remaining loyal to the vision of Sampath Kumar.


The committee emphasized its focus on the growth and prosperity of the market and assured that they would strive tirelessly to achieve these goals.



