Live
- Espionage Has A New Face – Watch 'Berlin' on ZEE5 This 13th September
- Priyasha's workshop helps women find their inner voice and self-love
- Hindustan Zinc kicks off inaugural Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon-Launches Event Poster and Race Day Jersey
- Special Teams Formed to Re-Enroll Dropout Students and Eliminate Child Labor in Gattu and KT Doddi Mandals.
- State Government Urged to Provide Clarifications on Yettinahole Project Forest Land Diversion
- Collector Pays Tribute to People’s Poet Kaloji Narayana Rao on His 110th Birth Anniversary.
- Kaloji Jayanti Celebrated at BJP Office in Aija.
- Alampur Market Committee Seeks Blessings of Jogulamba Goddess.
- BSP Demands Immediate Road Repairs in Gadwal Constituency.
- Kasturba Gandhi School in Aiza Faces Severe Water Shortage, Students Struggle
Just In
Alampur Market Committee Seeks Blessings of Jogulamba Goddess.
The newly formed Alampur Market Committee, under the leadership of Sampath Kumar and with the guidance of Revanth Reddy, visited the Jogulamba Temple in Jogulamba Gadwal district today to seek the blessings of the goddess.
Gadwal : The newly formed Alampur Market Committee, under the leadership of Sampath Kumar and with the guidance of Revanth Reddy, visited the Jogulamba Temple in Jogulamba Gadwal district today to seek the blessings of the goddess. The committee's Chairman Doddappa, Vice Chairman Kumar, and other members performed special prayers during the visit.
On this occasion, the committee members expressed their commitment to working sincerely for the development of the Alampur Market Committee. They also reaffirmed their dedication to working for the Congress party and remaining loyal to the vision of Sampath Kumar.
The committee emphasized its focus on the growth and prosperity of the market and assured that they would strive tirelessly to achieve these goals.