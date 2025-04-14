Alampur MLA Honors Ambedkar Jayanti, Calls for Fulfilling the Vision of Social Justice and Equality

Gadwal, Alampur Constituency: On the occasion of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, Alampur MLA Vijayudu paid floral tributes to the statue of the great social reformer and architect of the Indian Constitution in Pulluru village. The event was organized with the participation of Ambedkar Committee members, village elders, and BRS leaders.

Speaking at the event, the MLA highlighted Dr. Ambedkar’s revolutionary contributions to the Indian Constitution. “Dr. Ambedkar traveled extensively across countries, studied various constitutions, and gave us one of the most progressive constitutions in the world,” he said. The MLA praised Ambedkar for introducing the concept of reservations for Dalits, calling it a significant step towards eliminating social inequalities.

He expressed that Ambedkar's dream would be realized only when every Dalit and every family in marginalized communities gains full access to government welfare schemes.

Legacy of a Visionary

Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar (14 April 1891 – 6 December 1956), the son of a Subedar Major in the British Army, was the first graduate from his Mahar caste. With financial assistance from the Maharaja of Baroda, he pursued higher education in the U.S., earning a doctorate in 1916. He later studied at the London School of Economics and completed a law degree, returning to India in 1923.

Deeply inspired by the Satyashodhak Samaj movement of Jyotirao Phule, Dr. Ambedkar emerged as a prominent leader of the Dalit movement in Maharashtra. He remained committed to the upliftment of the oppressed throughout his life.

In the late 1920s, Ambedkar led several movements for civil rights and religious equality for the untouchables. These included the historic Mahad Satyagraha in 1927 for access to public water, the public burning of Manusmriti, and the temple entry movements in Amravati and Nashik — the latter lasting five years.

Champion of Social Reforms and Political Activism

Ambedkar identified Brahminism and the caste system as major obstacles to social development. His leadership gave rise to a wave of militant consciousness among the Dalit youth and helped foster a collective awakening within the community.

He consistently fought against caste oppression and feudal land systems. In 1936, he founded the Independent Labour Party (ILP), which participated in workers’ strikes and anti-landlord struggles with the support of communists and socialists.

While Ambedkar led many public agitations, he also engaged with the British government to secure special provisions for Dalits — including separate electorates, job reservations, and scholarships. These demands helped strengthen the political and economic standing of the Dalit middle class.

A Democratic and Social Revolutionary

Though Ambedkar was appointed as the first Law Minister in Nehru’s Cabinet, he grew disillusioned with the Congress and its bourgeois leadership, ultimately resigning from the government. His passing shortly after marked a tragic loss for the oppressed communities of India.

Throughout his life, Ambedkar exposed the deep-rooted casteism within Hinduism and fought relentlessly for the rights of the oppressed. He is not only revered as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution but also remembered as a symbol of dignity, democratic thought, and social justice.

Continuing the Fight for Equality

The news event concluded with a strong message that the struggle for Ambedkar’s vision is far from over. The dominance of Brahminical capitalism continues to exploit laborers, farmers, small-scale traders, and ordinary workers even after 75 years of independence.

The statement warned that supporting bourgeois parties that align with upper-caste dominance will only preserve caste hierarchies. True equality, it declared, can only be achieved through collective struggle by the working class, guided by Ambedkar’s ideals, against Brahminism and capitalist exploitation.

The message concluded with a powerful call for a people’s democracy — a system where the working classes achieve equal rights and dignity — which was the true aspiration of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.