Alampur MLA Vijayudu Distributes ₹3.46 Crore Under Welfare Schemes
Alampur MLA Vijayudu distributed financial assistance cheques under the Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) schemes at a special event held at the MLA camp office in Alampur Chowrasta, Undavelli Mandal.
Speaking at the event, MLA Vijayudu highlighted the Telangana government's commitment to supporting underprivileged families by providing financial aid of ₹1,00,116 for the marriage of girls from poor households under the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes. He urged beneficiaries to deposit their cheques in their bank accounts promptly and make full use of the welfare schemes provided by the government.
A total of ₹3,06,35,496 was distributed to 306 beneficiaries across Alampur, Aiza, Undavelli, Itikyala, Manavapadu, Vaddepalli, Rajoli, and Erravalli mandals under the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes. Additionally, 161 beneficiaries received ₹40 lakh under the CMRF scheme.
The event was attended by local Tehsildars, revenue officials, and leaders of the BRS party.