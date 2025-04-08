Live
- Demand for New Revenue Division Centered at Aija Gains Momentum: BJP Leader S. Ramachandra Reddy Leads Charge
- District Legal Cell Secretary Kavitha Devi Inspects Pulikal Government High School, Emphasizes Nutritious Midday Meals and Student Welfare
- Special Reservations for Single Women and Persons with Disabilities Under Rajiv Yuva Vikas Scheme – Applications Open Till April 14
- Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja Addresses Divorce Rumors: 'People Are Like Dogs, They Will Bark'
- Alampur MLA Vijayudu Distributes CMRF Cheques to Beneficiaries
- Chef Vikas Khanna Defends Gaurav Khanna Amid Dessert Copying Controversy on Celebrity MasterChef
- UP Man Sparks Outrage After Lying on Railway Tracks for Viral Video
- Data Leadership: Avinash Reddy Nandyala's Journey in Analytics and Risk Management
- Allu Arjun, Atlee Join Hands for Sci-Fi Film #AA22xA6
- Waqf Act Now in Effect, Supreme Court to Hear Challenges Next Week
Alampur MLA Vijayudu Distributes CMRF Cheques to Beneficiaries
Highlights
In a generous gesture aimed at supporting those in need, Alampur MLA Vijayudu participated as the chief guest in a CMRF (Chief Minister's Relief Fund) cheque distribution program held at the MLA camp office in Alampur crossroads, Undavelli Mandal.
Gadwal: In a generous gesture aimed at supporting those in need, Alampur MLA Vijayudu participated as the chief guest in a CMRF (Chief Minister's Relief Fund) cheque distribution program held at the MLA camp office in Alampur crossroads, Undavelli Mandal.
During the event, MLA Vijayudu handed over cheques to the beneficiaries and advised them to promptly deposit the funds into their respective bank accounts. A total of Rs. 20 lakh was distributed among 88 beneficiaries from the Ieeja and former Itikyala mandals under the CMRF scheme.
Several BRS party leaders were also present at the event, marking their support and participation in the welfare initiative.
Next Story