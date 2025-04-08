Alampur MLA Vijayudu Distributes CMRF Cheques to Beneficiaries

Gadwal: In a generous gesture aimed at supporting those in need, Alampur MLA Vijayudu participated as the chief guest in a CMRF (Chief Minister's Relief Fund) cheque distribution program held at the MLA camp office in Alampur crossroads, Undavelli Mandal.

During the event, MLA Vijayudu handed over cheques to the beneficiaries and advised them to promptly deposit the funds into their respective bank accounts. A total of Rs. 20 lakh was distributed among 88 beneficiaries from the Ieeja and former Itikyala mandals under the CMRF scheme.

Several BRS party leaders were also present at the event, marking their support and participation in the welfare initiative.