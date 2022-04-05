Alert passengers, locals save boy from kidnappers

Kamareddy: The alert locals and bus passengers on Tuesday foiled an attempt of two individuals to apprehend a boy from the new bust station in Kamareddy district headquarters.

According to the sources, the bus passengers and locals observed two persons moving suspiciously. Locals got hold of the two persons who were already drunk thus saving a boy from getting kidnapped.

The accused were then handed over to the police and the boy was shifted to a shelter home for his safety.

Responding to the incident, the police posted a special police picket to put an eye on those seen suspiciously moving near the bus station and surrounding areas.