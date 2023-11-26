All Arrangements completed for Assembly elections, says Mulugu collector

Mulugu District Election Officer and District Collector Ila Tripathi said that the arrangements is going smoothly in the district for the assembly elections.

Mulugu Returning Officer Ankit, District Election Officer and District Collector held a tripartite meeting with the representatives of various political parties in the collectorate meeting hall on Sunday evening.

On this occasion, she said that postal ballot facilitation center is being organized as per the directives of the Election Commission for the staff who have submitted postal ballot form 12 in Mulugu district where the election is being conducted. She said that the postal ballot facilitation center will continue for the convenience of employees performing election duties on 27th and 28th Monday and Tuesday, and those exercising the right to vote through postal ballot will be given the right to vote by showing any one of the 12 types of photo identification cards.









Similarly, the voters of Mulugu district who have submitted Form 12 in other areas will vote within the office of the Returning Officer, the Collector said.



In this meeting RDO K. Satyapal Reddy, Tehsildar Vijaya Bhaskar, representatives of various political parties, staff of Collectorate Election Department and others participated.