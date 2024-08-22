All eligible people will get Indiramma houses

Madhira: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has announced that eligible beneficiaries will be finalised soon for 3,500 Indiramma houses in every constituency and ‘Bhumi Puja’ will be performed. He visited his constituency Madhira in Khammam district on Wednesday after implementing the third and final phase of loan waiver for farmers upto Rs 2 lakh.



Addressing a meeting at Jamalapuram in Madhira constituency, the Deputy Chief Minister came down heavily on those indulging in false propaganda on Rs 2 lakh loan waiver. Those who failed to implement loan waiver in five years had the audacity to talk about those who implemented loan waiver and kept their election promise in the first year of coming to power itself.

He clarified that farmers who had taken more than Rs 2 lakh loan should repay loan over and above Rs 2 lakh and inform the agriculture department. Then immediately Rs 2 lakh would be waived for them too. The Congress government had implemented Rs 2 lakh loan waiver at one go in the State though none in the country had expected it. That too the promise was implemented and completed in the first year itself despite the challenging financial situation in the State.

Giving the time line, he said the GO on loan waiver was effected in 3 phases from July 17 to August 15. In contrast, previous BRS government repaid Rs 1 lakh loan of farmers in four installments from 2014 to 2018, he pointed out. What the previous government provided was just enough to cover the interest. Bankers could not give fresh loans to farmers. When BRS came back to power in the second term, they implemented loan waiver for farmers in a haphazard way before elections, he recalled.