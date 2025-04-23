All-out bid by BRS netas to make April 27 meet in Wgl a big success

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders are making all-out efforts to make the party Formation Day public meeting on April 27 in Warangal a big success. They said it would be the mother of all public meetings in the party’s 25-year history.

The leadership has already announced year-long celebrations of the silver jubilee year. The leaders are making massive arrangements for the meeting of BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao. He had already held meetings with leaders of erstwhile ten districts to make them gather crowd for making the meeting a huge success. All leaders, including working president KT Rama Rao, K Kavitha, MLC, and others had preparatory meetings in districts.

The leaders said, after a slump in its performance in the Lok Sabha elections, the party wants to regain its past glory by organising a big public meeting. The meeting at Kongarakalan in Ranga Reddy district was the biggest so far, but it was when the party was in power. Now it is in Opposition; hence leaders were making all-out efforts.

The meeting venue, Elkathurthy, will be in an area spanning over 1,200 acres, which include parking facilities. According to a senior leader, the party will hire over 10,000 buses, besides small cabs, jeeps. The party has already paid Rs 8 crore to the TGRTC for providing 3,000 buses, 3,000 buses from private travellers and remaining 4,000 buses from educational institutions. The meeting stage can accommodate about 400 persons. People coming for the meeting will be provided drinking water bottles and butter milk. The leaders said more than 10 lakh butter milk packets were ordered.

The BRS working president has highlighted that only two parties in Telugu States, including Telugu Desam Party and BRS, have successfully completed 25 years. Hence the party planned year-long celebrations, with one programme each month, focusing on organisational growth and addressing public issues.